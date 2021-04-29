Audacy Adjusts KYKY Line-up

Bret Mega is the new morning show co-host for Y98 (KYKY-FM), St. Louis. Mega will join The Wake Up along with midday host Julie Tristan.

As part of the changes, Jen Myers will move to middays and has been elevated to Assistant Brand Manager of Y98 and sister station 102.5 KEZK (KEZK-FM). The changes happen May 3.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bret to Y98 and St. Louis,” said Becky Domyan, SVP/MM. “Bret has an unparalleled positive energy and passion for our business that is truly contagious and will be a tremendous addition to ‘The Wake Up’ team. We’re equally as excited to elevate Jen Myers after 16 years of success on the Y98 morning show. Her unwavering commitment to excellence will continue to yield outstanding results on both Y98 and KEZK. Her exceptional talent in the area of music and operations will be instrumental to growing both of these iconic brands in 2021 and beyond.”