WAAV Launches Morning News Program

Nick Craig will host Wilmington’s Morning News on 980 The WAAV / WAAV-AM. The program is set to debut May 3.

“We’re excited to have Nick join our 980 WAAV Cumulus family,” said Eric McCart, VP/MM. “He brings a fresh new energy and excitement to weekday mornings that our listeners will really enjoy…in the Wilmington and the Cape Fear region.”

“Traveling on the road paved by the likes of Rush Limbaugh, I’m excited to bring the next generation of conservative talk to the Wilmington region and beyond, said Craig. “To be part of a legacy talk station like WAAV is quite the opportunity at my age. Looking forward to using these platforms to engage and interact with traditional talk listeners and the next generation.”