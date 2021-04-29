Station Rebrands Honoring Host

Country 105 CKRY Calgary, morning show personality Robyn Adair will retire April 30. To honor the 30 plus years she has been on the air, the station will become Robyn 105.

“These past 32 years at Country 105 have been a dream come true for me. It’s been a ridiculous amount of fun and I have had the chance to do things in this career that I couldn’t have imagined when I was starting out,” said Adair. “It’s long been my dream to be able to retire early and while I have absolutely no doubt that I won’t miss waking up at 3:30 a.m., I will certainly miss Roger, my friends at the station and all the listeners who have welcomed me into their lives. It has been an absolute pleasure and an honour.”

“Robyn is amazing talent and has been a key contributor to the station over the last three decades,” said Ronnie Stanton, Western Regional PD. “Country 105 and Calgary mornings simply won’t be the same without her.”

In Adair’s thirty-plus years waking up with Calgarians, the station and morning show team have earned numerous recognitions and awards, including several titles from the Canadian Country Music Association for Personality and Station of the Year. Internationally, Adair has been nominated several times for Personality of the Year by both the Country Music Association (CMA) in Nashville and the Academy of Country Music.