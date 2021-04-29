Patti Taylor New Beasley DOS Detroit

Patti Taylor has been named Director of Sales at the company’s Detroit-based properties. She was promoted from General Sales Manager.

“Patti is Detroit through and through,” said Mac Edwards, VP/MM, BMG Detroit. “She knows practically every client on a first-name basis and has earned the respect and appreciation of colleagues through her deep marketing expertise and non-stop energy. We’re very fortunate to have Patti leading Beasley Detroit’s sales efforts, utilizing her creativity and driving our revenue through a ‘Culture of YES’!”

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity to lead the sales efforts for Beasley Media Detroit,” said Taylor. “We have an unmatched team of account executives, market-leading brands, and an impressive suite of products and tools to offer advertisers today. I am truly enthusiastic for what we’ll achieve in 2021 and beyond.”

The Motown cluster includes: 101 WRIF-FM, 94.7 WCSX-FM, 105.9 KISS-FM, 105.1 The BOUNCE and the Praise Network.