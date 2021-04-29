New CTO At WBGO

WBGO has hired David Antoine as its new Chief Technology Officer. He returns to the organization where he formerly held the position of Chief engineer.

“It’s exciting to have David Antoine rejoin the WBGO family,” said Steven Williams President/CEO. “His singular professional qualifications as well as his commitment to the public media mission and passion for our organization make him a perfect fit for this position.”

Prior to re-joining WBGO, David most recently held the position of Radio Broadcast Engineer for the German Console manufacturer LAWO, Inc.