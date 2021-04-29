iHeartMedia Extends Santos Agreement

Enrique Santos and iHeartMedia have reached a new five-year agreement. Santos will continue as President/Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and continue his nationally syndicated shows.

“The Latin community listens to radio more than any other group in the U.S., with radio reaching 95 percent of the Latin population nationwide,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer/ President National Programming Group. “Enrique is an extraordinary talent with the unparalleled ability to connect with listeners and the Latino community across the country. Together, we are excited to continue this growth trajectory of our Spanish- and English-speaking Hispanic audiences even further.”

“iHeartMedia’s commitment to serving the needs of the Latin community throughout the nation is unparalleled and I’m honored to continue leading our commitment to our community,” said Santos. “In these times of misinformation, it is more important than ever for our listeners to have unfiltered, honest and credible sources, as well as relatable voices that they trust.”

Santos hosts his Spanish nationally-syndicated morning show from TÚ 94.9 in Miami and is host of his English weekly nationally-syndicated radio show On The Move with Enrique Santos.