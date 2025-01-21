Jim Lawson Joins Collective Heads Consultancy as Partner

Collective Heads has gone from a Cerberus to a Hydra with the addition of a fourth “head” to the radio consulting group. Programming veteran Jim Lawson is now a partner on the team led by Tim Richards, which includes Jimmy Steal and Heidi McIvor-Allen.

With 25 years of senior-level experience in multi-format radio programming and management, Lawson most recently served as Program Director for Bonneville International’s KOSI in Denver.

His career also includes 16 years with iHeartMedia, where he rose to the role of Senior Vice President of Programming for the Colorado region. Lawson played pivotal roles at KIMN, KFMD, KPTT, and KALC in Denver. His resume spans programming and on-air roles across formats such as CHR, Classic Rock, AC, Hot AC, Adult Hits, Spanish, and News/Talk in Chicago, Milwaukee, and Lansing, MI.

Tim Richards said, “Jim is a world-class programmer with an impressive spectrum of experience. From running Denver for iHeartMedia to helping oversee the Spanish division for Clear Channel, we are thrilled for Jim’s brilliant mind to join our Collective Heads.”

Lawson shared, “I’m so excited to join Tim, Jimmy, and Heidi in solving problems and providing our clients with big ideas that drive results.”

Steal, Richards, and McIvor-Allen launched Collective Heads earlier this month, focusing on talent coaching, content creation, and digital marketing strategies. The firm also seeks to provide platform-specific strategies for TikTok, Spotify, and Reddit for radio stations and personalities.