Home Improvement Heats Up The Week’s Top Radio Advertisers

Progressive has maintained its dominant position as the most-aired radio advertiser nationwide for the week of January 13-19, according to Media Monitors’ latest Spot Ten report. Vicks holds the second spot, showcasing its seasonal relevance.

Meanwhile, an old rivalry heats up as The Home Depot climbed to third place, but Lowe’s made a return to the top ten. Jumping from 29th place last week to sixth, the brand is signaling Q1 competition among the home improvement giants.

eBay secured the fourth spot, while ZipRecruiter rounded out the top five.

Per Radio Ink‘s conversation with Cumulus Media Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard, pharma provider Pfizer and B2B staple Grainger also made their first appearances of 2025 on the list of top radio marketers, hopefully foreshadowing big spending in the year ahead.