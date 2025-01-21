Bill Spadea to Depart NJ 101.5 to Focus on Governor Race

Townsquare Media personality Bill Spadea is leaving his morning talk show on New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW) as he prepares to formally run for New Jersey governor. Spadea originally announced his plans in June but waited to file his candidacy to maintain his show in the interim.

Spadea will celebrate his departure with a campaign breakfast on January 30, per Politico. A Townsquare spokesman confirmed that Eric Scott would temporarily take over hosting duties at the month’s end.

Spadea, known for his extensive background in media and real estate, as well as his role in local politics, brings a varied career spanning over two decades to his gubernatorial bid. His on-air presence became a contentious issue after he announced his candidacy for governor last year, with critics arguing the show gave him an unfair advantage over competitors.

After his announcement, Townsquare Media stated, “We have taken steps and imposed guidelines to ensure that Bill’s on-air presence over the coming months and until he becomes a legally qualified candidate are in accordance with New Jersey election law, applicable FCC guidance, and industry standards and best practices for such circumstances.”

Despite these measures, some opponents claimed the airtime effectively amounted to free political advertising, exceeding legal contribution limits. The New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission ruled that while Spadea’s show did provide a political benefit, no immediate action would be taken, and his comments would be monitored.

Spadea’s departure coincides with the intensifying gubernatorial race to replace term-limited Democratic Governor Phil Murphy.

Spadea, considered a leading Republican candidate, joins a primary field that includes state Sen. Jon Bramnick, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, and former state Sen. Ed Durr. Democrats vying for the governor’s seat include Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, US Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Mikie Sherrill, New Jersey Education Association President Sean Spiller, and former state Senate President Steve Sweeney.