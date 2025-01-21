Cumulus Savannah Brings Back CJ Jackson as Program Director

CJ Jackson is back at Cumulus Media Savannah as Program Director and Afternoon Drive Host for E93 (WEAS) and Night Host for Magic 103.9 (WTYB). Jackson’s return to Cumulus Savannah comes after his tenure as Music Director for Cumulus Charleston since August.

He previously hosted night on E93 from 2012 to 2015 and later served as Program Director for iHeartMedia Savannah’s WLVH and WQBT from 2016 to 2024.

Cumulus Media Savannah Market Manager Eric Mastel said, “We’re excited to welcome CJ back to Cumulus Savannah. His deep community and client relationships and great passion for this market will elevate our brands.”

Jackson stated, “It feels good to come back to the two stations that gave me my start. I look forward to helping usher in this new era of radio with my Cumulus family.”