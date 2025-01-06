Audacy and Claritas Unveil AI Campaign Analytics Pact at CES

Audacy and Claritas are using CES 2025 as the launchpad for their new AI-powered analytical partnership. The duo introduced a cross-platform multi-touch attribution solution for measuring the effectiveness of broadcast and digital audio campaigns for advertisers. This expands the companies’ relationship, which began in 2020.

By leveraging Claritas’ newly debuted AI broadcast radio measurement capabilities, Audacy will be able to access nearly real-time, detailed analytics on campaign reach, impression frequency, audience responsiveness, and performance by market, creative, and time of day across its audio platforms.

The integrated solution will incorporate broadcast radio spot logs into Claritas’ analytics for Audacy clients. It combines this data with website activity, such as visits, purchases, and form completions, analyzed using a proprietary data science model. The model measures incremental website activity driven by Audacy’s radio campaigns by comparing exposed and unexposed markets.

Delivered in near real-time, these analytics allow advertisers to adjust campaigns quickly for improved results.

Audacy Chief Marketing Officer Paul Suchman said, “Multi-platform audio campaigns that couple traditional radio and digital deliver better outcomes for our advertiser partners’ audio investments and their overall media plans. By integrating Claritas’ advanced measurement methodology into Audacy’s analytics stack, we’ll equip our clients with even more actionable data on how their campaigns are performing and audio’s impact on overall campaign results.”

Claritas Chief AI Officer Rex Briggs added, “Audacy and Claritas have delivered an important breakthrough in advertising measurement, integrating broadcast and digital. The insights on who is converting based on Claritas ID Graph, combined with GenAI analysis, are immediately actionable. We are enabling advertisers to bolster their return on investment while proving the strategic value audio advertising delivers to businesses.”