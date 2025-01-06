Rick Burgess Debuts New Syndicated Show After ‘Rick & Bubba’

The all-new Rick Burgess Show launched this week, starting Burgess’ next chapter following the end of Rick & Bubba after 30 years. SummitMedia’s 104.7 WZZK in Birmingham will continue as the flagship station for Burgess.

Joined by co-hosts Greg Burgess, Speedy, and Adler, the new program will continue in syndication. Syndicated Solutions, Inc., which previously distributed Rick & Bubba, continues its partnership with The Rick Burgess Show across existing affiliates, with plans for expansion into additional markets.

WZZK Program Director Mike “Sandman” Sanders commented, “We are super excited to have these guys in the building every day and are planning for an amazing year.”

Burgess’ former co-host Bill “Bubba” Bussey has transitioned to a new role as Assistant Athletic Director for Broadcasting at Jacksonville State University. He now oversees all broadcast operations for Jax State athletics and has expanded the Gamecock Radio Network to 11 stations across eight cities, marking the largest affiliate network in the program’s history.

Additionally, Bussey has announced plans to launch a podcast, Bubba on the Lake, later this year.