Cooley Commandeers Audacy Portland With SVP Promotion

Audacy has promoted Ryan Cooley to Senior Vice President and Market Manager for its Portland market. Cooley has been with the broadcaster since 2005, most recently serving as Director of Sales for the seven-station cluster in Oregon’s largest city.

He replaces the role vacated by Kim Martinez, who has led Audacy Portland since 2019. She left to manage Amaturo Sonoma Media Group’s nine stations in Santa Rosa, CA, in November.

Since his start as a Sales Associate, Cooley has advanced through various sales leadership roles across East and West Coast markets. His achievements include helping to launch 95.7 The Game in San Francisco and driving business development for WEEI in Boston.

Cooley will oversee operations for 1080 The Fan (KFXX-AM), 92.3 KGON, ESPN 910, 94/7 Alternative Portland, Bella 105, 99.5 The Wolf, 97.1 Charlie, CHANNEL Q, and 94/7 Too.

Audacy Regional President Doug Abernethy said, “Ryan’s leadership, extensive broadcast experience, and love for the Portland community make him a valuable asset to the market. We look forward to seeing him take on this new role and guide the Portland team to achieve even greater success.”

Cooley added, “I’m honored to be named Audacy Portland’s next Senior Vice President and Market Manager. I started with this incredible group of stations 20 years ago, and being entrusted with the opportunity to help this team reach its full potential is something I don’t take lightly. These stations are iconic, and the people here are the heart of everything we do. Together, we’re excited to build on this legacy and continue shaping the future of radio in Portland.”