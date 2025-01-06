Alan Jurison Joins Quu to Guide Radio Visuals Innovation

Former iHeartMedia Senior Operations Engineer Alan Jurison has joined Quu to focus on the company’s special projects and innovation. During his time at iHeart, Jurison was recognized for his efforts in optimizing metadata use in RDS and HD Radio services.

Reporting to Quu Senior Director of Technical Services Joe Marshall, Jurison’s role will center on enhancing radio broadcasts through dynamic visual programming and sales messaging.

Jurison said, “Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about elevating radio technology and helping the industry understand the critical role of metadata, especially in the digital dashboard. Joining Quu is an incredible opportunity to build on that mission. I’m eager to contribute to this talented team’s efforts to strengthen radio stations’ relationships with their listeners and advertising clients.”

Quu CEO Steve Newberry commented, “Alan’s innovative mindset and technical expertise make him an exceptional addition to Quu. His vision aligns perfectly with our goals to help radio boost ratings and generate new revenue through visual solutions that engage and retain audiences.”