iHeartMedia Taps Terry Foxx as VP of News and Content for BIN

iHeartMedia’s Black Information Network has announced the appointment of Terry Foxx as Vice President of News and Content. In this role, Foxx will oversee the newsroom’s daily operations, guiding the network’s team of journalists and leading original programming.

Foxx comes to BIN after serving as Regional Director of Talk Programming for iHeart Austin/San Antonio.

His career includes stints at the University of Texas’ KUT, WPLJ in New York, B96 in Chicago, KKDA in Dallas, and WZGC in Atlanta. Recognized for his programming expertise, Foxx was named one of Radio Ink’s Top African American Leaders in 2024.

Black Information Network President Tony Coles commented, “I am excited to have Terry join BIN. In today’s rapidly changing media landscape, the role of news in shaping public discourse has never been more important. We’re confident his contributions will strengthen our position as a leader in delivering inclusive and impactful news and content to our audiences.”

Foxx added, “I am thrilled to contribute to the growth and success of BIN. BIN is a vital platform for amplifying diverse voices and delivering trusted, relevant news to our communities. This is an exciting opportunity to make a meaningful impact and further strengthen the connection between BIN and the audiences we serve.”