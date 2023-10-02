iHeart Taps Terry Foxx For Talk Director In San Antonio and Austin

iHeartMedia has named Terry Foxx as the new Director of Talk Programming for its San Antonio & Austin markets, effective immediately. Foxx will oversee the on-air experience for News Radio 1200 WOAI, Ticket 760, and AM 1300 The Zone.

Foxx brings extensive experience to the role, having most recently served as the Director of Programming & Audience at the University of Texas’ KUT. His career also includes stints as Program Director at various stations, including WLNK-FM & SportRadio WFNZ in Charlotte, SportsRadio 92.9 The Game in Atlanta, and SportsRadio 93.7 The Fan (KDKA) in Pittsburgh. He began his career at KZFM 95.5 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

He aims to deepen the station’s partnerships with the San Antonio Spurs and the University of Texas, as well as The Joe Pags Show. Foxx will report to Jason McCollim, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia San Antonio & Austin.

McCollim commented, “In Terry Foxx, we’ve found more than an expert; we’ve embraced a true team player who values respect as deeply as we do. His commitment to bettering our processes is evident, but it’s his unique blend of diplomacy, empathy, and patience in every interaction that truly sets him apart. With Terry, it’s not just about work; it’s about building lasting relationships.”

Foxx added, “I’m very excited to work with iHeartMedia and its group of stations in Austin and San Antonio, along with the great people that help make it successful. As a native Texan, I grew up listening to WOAI. I’d like to thank Jason McCollim, Chris Berry, Brian Gann and Brad Hardin for this incredible opportunity.”