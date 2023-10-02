ZipRecruiter Back On Top Of Radio’s Biggest Advertisers

As radio hopes for a robust fourth quarter, Q3 ended on a high note according to the latest data from Media Monitors. For the week of September 25 to October 1, the total spot plays for the top five national radio advertisers saw a notable increase, reaching 247,732. This marks a positive swing compared to last week’s total of 220,735 spot plays.

Job search platform ZipRecruiter reclaimed its throne as the leading advertiser with 54,139 spot plays. This ascent to the top spot comes after a brief dethronement last week by budget cell carrier Boost Infinite, which dropped out of the week’s top five.

Bank of America secured the second position with 51,166 spots. Babbel, the online language learning service, remained consistent by securing the third spot, but with an increase in spot plays to 48,472 from last week’s 39,379.

Vicks also continued its strong presence in the top five, albeit slipping one spot to fourth place. The healthcare brand aired 47,728 spots this week. Back in the top five this week is Upside, which grabbed the fifth position with 46,227 spot plays.

The average spot plays per advertiser for this week rose to 49,546.4, an uptick from last week’s average of 44,147. This week’s figures indicate a strengthening and increasingly competitive radio advertising market, setting the stage for an eventful final quarter of 2023.