Karol Markowicz Joins Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network

Karol Markowicz, a columnist for the New York Post and Fox News, is the latest addition to the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network. The Karol Markowicz Show is slated to go live on October 9. New episodes will be released every Monday and Thursday.

The show aims to delve into a range of topics that resonate with listeners, including family, relationships, and career. It will feature not only Markowicz’s perspective but also guest appearances by notable figures in the realms of news, politics, and entertainment. Listener questions will also be a regular segment.

Clay Travis commented, “Karol is one of the most talented writers in all of America, and she’s also an incredible guest. We’ve loved having her on The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show. I know she is going to absolutely kill it as a voice of common sense as part of our new podcast network. We cannot wait for her to get started.”

Buck Sexton also said, “Karol’s columns are must-reads. She’s a warrior for the truth while maintaining a warmth and likability that has helped her rapidly build a loyal audience. We’re honored to have a phenomenal new colleague on the podcast network – one who also happens to be a great friend. Our audience is going to love her show.”

“I’m thrilled to join The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network on iHeartRadio,” said Markowicz. “I’ve been approached, over the years, to do a podcast but it never felt like the right fit. Joining Clay and Buck is a dream. I’m such a big fan of both of these men and can’t wait to join the team.”