John Mayer Adds ‘Life’ To SiriusXM Via New Channel

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist John Mayer is teaming up with SiriusXM to launch a unique channel, Life With John Mayer, this coming November. The eclectic station will feature a curated mix of Mayer’s classics, collaborations, and never-before-heard tracks, along with his personal music favorites.

Life With John Mayer will be available to SiriusXM subscribers across North America on channel 14 and via the SiriusXM app. It will join a roster of other artist-centric channels on SiriusXM, such as The Beatles Channel and Pearl Jam Radio.

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein noted, “Life with John Mayer will be a showcase for John’s exceptionally deep love of music. He is very engaged in every aspect of this channel and has an exciting vision for what our listeners will experience when they listen. To have a musician as brilliant as John creating and curating a daily soundtrack for all of us is very special, and we’re honored and proud that John has chosen SiriusXM as the place where his fans can share this musical experience with him.”

“I’ve had a dream over the last several years to create a dynamic, real-time music channel that focuses less on genre and more on our changing emotional states throughout the days and weeks,” said Mayer. “It’s a highly ambitious project, and SiriusXM is the perfect partner to build this experience with. I look forward to creating and fostering a sense of community through this channel, and shining a light on what music does best – providing the soundtrack to our lives.”