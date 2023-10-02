Axel Lowe Teases Thursday Return To Atlanta Airwaves

Radio personality Axel Lowe is set to make a comeback to Atlanta’s airwaves this Thursday, after leaving Cumulus Media’s 99X in March for what he described as an amazing new opportunity. Lowe made the latest announcement on Facebook, but hasn’t disclosed which station he’ll be joining due to a six-month non-compete clause.

Speculation suggests that he is likely to land at Cox Media Group’s classic rocker 97.1 The River (WSRV). This conjecture is fueled by the vacant morning slot at The River, opened up after Steve Craig’s departure last December and subsequent return to 99X in June. Both Lowe and Craig have a long history with 99X, both helping launch the station in 1992.

Lowe’s decision to leave the PD post at 99X happened around the same time the station decided to revert to its original format, abandoning its successor, Rock 100.5. Lowe’s musical preferences skew more towards harder rock, while Craig, who now serves as 99X’s midday host and program director, is inclined towards alternative rock.