MPR Podcast Takes A Slice Of Michigan’s Pizza Heritage

Michigan Radio is rolling out a limited-run podcast series called Dough Dynasty, diving into the state’s pivotal role in shaping the global pizza chain industry. Hosted by Stateside‘s April Baer, Executive Producer Laura Weber-Davis, and Producer Mike Blank, the series will explore the history and influence of Michigan’s pizza magnates and their impact on how we consume one of America’s most beloved foods.

The podcast aims to delve into the roots of popular pizza chains that originated in Michigan and how they became global pizza powerhouses. Listeners can expect insights from chefs, pizza historians, casual pizza eaters, and some key business figures who made pizza a worldwide phenomenon.

Dough Dynasty will consist of four weekly episodes and two bonus episodes, with the first episode set to release on Tuesday, October 3.