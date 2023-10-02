Green Bay Radio Icon Jim Murphy To Retire In November

Jim Murphy, host of Murphy in the Morning on Midwest Communications’ WIXX in Green Bay, has announced his retirement after 32 years. Murphy began his tenure at WIXX in September 1991, returning to his hometown after a stint at WLMG in New Orleans.

Over the years, Murphy has become an integral part of the Green Bay community, even hosting game day activities at Lambeau Field for 28 years and leading the Packers in their Super Bowl XXXI victory parade. In 2018, he was featured in a Neville Public Museum exhibit as one of Brown County’s 50 most influential people.

Midwest Communications Vice President of Programming Jeff McCarthy said, “It was not a smooth beginning. Murphy came from a Soft AC format and his early presentation on WIXX needed somewhat of an energy boost. MWC owner, Duke Wright informed me and WIXX Program Director Dan Stone, we had two weeks to get the show right or changes would be made. Well, 32 years later, I think the show got it right. Murphy is a true friend to all who know him. We will miss him and congratulate him on an amazing journey.”

McCarthy added, “Working on a legendary station for 32 years has been a phenomenal ride. I can’t thank Duke Wright and Jeff McCarthy enough for giving me the opportunity many moons ago. I’ve been blessed with amazing co-hosts and co-workers throughout my tenure here at WIXX. I could not have done it without them, especially Katie and Nick. Also, to all the faithful listeners in the northeast Wisconsin region, thank you for your friendship and loyalty. I will miss them tremendously. Time really does fly. Savor every minute of it.”