Bouvard and Hereau Deal Dual Insights On Hispanic Radio

Nielsen’s Tony Hereau and Cumulus Media’s Pierre Bouvard reveal never-before-seen sales stories on the power of Spanish radio at the Hispanic Radio Conference, June 12-13 in San Antonio.

Tony and Pierre will cover:



Shocker: Radio crushes TV in reach and ratings among Hispanics

How radio elevates the TV and digital media plan



AM/FM radio (NOT connected TV), is the solution for political campaigns to expand Hispanic voter reach

Share of Ear: Why podcasts are a massive growth opportunity



The hottest categories where Spanish radio can move the sales needle

Meet the Presenters:

Pierre Bouvard is Chief Insights Officer for Cumulus Media and Westwood One and leads their Audio Active Group, a media and creative advisory service. The Audio Active Group is a full-service advisory offering national brands media planning recommendations, creative best practices, and measurement services.

As Vice President of Cross Platform Insights, Tony Hereau is leveraging the full suite of Nielsen’s services to demonstrate the impact audio has on media investment, marketing execution, and sales outcomes. With over 25 years of experience in the buying and selling of media, Hereau has become the “Audio Ambassador” to advertisers and agencies in an ever-changing media landscape.

Join Pierre, Tony, and Hispanic radio broadcasters at the 15th Hispanic Radio Conference for this and other compelling sessions designed to help drive more ratings, revenue, and shared resources to your stations. The only conference dedicated solely to Hispanic radio! Register now!

About the Hispanic Radio Conference

Celebrating 15 years, the Hispanic Radio Conference is an annual opportunity for in-person networking and sharing ideas in a multi-platform, multicultural world. For more information about the conference, which takes place on June 12-13 in San Antonio, visit the Hispanic Radio Conference website.