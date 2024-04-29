With New Deal, Boomer Esiason Passes Don Imus On WFAN

Audacy has renewed its contract with WFAN (WFAN-AM/FM) morning show host Boomer Esiason, ensuring he will continue to co-host Boomer & Gio with Gregg “Gio” Giannotti. This extension makes Esiason the longest-tenured morning drive host in WFAN’s history, surpassing the record previously held by Don Imus.

Esiason, who has been with WFAN since 2007 and has hosted both Boomer & Carton and Boomer & Gio.

In addition to his morning show, Esiason contributes to the “Audacy Sports Minute” across the company’s sports brands and the Infinity Sports Network, and co-hosts nationally syndicated NFL preview program Kick-Off with Boomer & Valenti. Esiason is represented by Steve Rosner of 16W Marketing.

Esiason said, “For the last 17 years, it has been an honor to be the voice that New York sports fans wake up to. I could not be more excited to continue delivering four hours of entertaining conversation at the most vibrant and storied sports radio station in the country, working alongside the morning crew. I would like to thank Audacy, Chris Oliviero, and, most importantly, our passionate listeners for the opportunity to continue on this incredible ride.”

Audacy New York Market President Chris Oliviero added, “Boomer has become a true cornerstone in the long, storied history of WFAN. He was already the highest-rated morning show in the FAN record books, and now, with this new extension, he will add longest-running to his accolades. And most excitedly, we are certain the best is still yet to come as Boomer begins this new chapter in his career by making a long-term commitment to the FAN, along with a creative vision for elevating the brand together to new heights.”