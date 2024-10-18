Bill Bussey Starts New Broadcast Chapter As ‘Rick & Bubba’ Ends

Initially, no specific reason was given for why Bill “Bubba” Bussey was retiring from Rick & Bubba after 30 years, but as the show prepares for its end in December, Bussey has already struck out on his next broadcasting adventure.

Bussey has joined Jacksonville State University as Assistant Athletic Director for Broadcasting. The new role, started in August, marks his return to the Jax State campus, where he started on the school’s WLJS. Bussey would go on to found The Rick & Bubba Show in 1994 with fellow university alum Rick Burgess, growing into syndication across the Southeast.

Bussey now manages all broadcast operations for Jax State, overseeing in-house productions, coaches’ shows, and other athletic events. He has already expanded the Jacksonville State Gamecocks’ official radio network, with the school adding six new affiliate stations across Alabama.

Under “Bubba,” the Gamecock Radio Network now covers 11 stations across eight cities – the largest number of affiliates the network has ever had.

At the time of Bussey’s hiring, Director of Athletics Greg Seitz commented, “We are excited to add someone with the experience and expertise that Bill has to lead our athletic broadcasting team…His experience in building, daily operation and expanding a network will only help us improve and enhance our athletic broadcasting division.”

Bussey said, “It’s fantastic to be given the opportunity to serve my hometown and my alma mater, where I have so many fond memories.” He added, “Jax State is growing, Jax State Athletics is growing, and we want to continue to grow the radio footprint. We will be introducing more partnership opportunities this spring and looking forward to bringing on more stations.”

Radio Ink broke the news in February that Rick Burgess would launch his own syndicated program, The Rick Burgess Show, in 2025. That premiere is set for January 6, and will include several familiar voices from Rick & Bubba, including Speedy, Greg, and Adler.