‘Rick & Bubba’ Coming To An End After 30 Years

On Thursday’s Rick & Bubba Show, Rick Burgess and Bill “Bubba” Bussey announced the show will conclude at the end of 2024. The Birmingham, AL-based show started in 1994, spreading to more than 60 stations across the US in syndication.

The duo first teamed up in Gadsden, AL at WQEN before moving to WYSF in Birmingham. In 2007, Rick & Bubba shifted across town to SummitMedia’s WZZK, where they’ve been ever since.

During the announcement, Burgess and Bussey emphasized the show’s end is not due to health issues or internal rifts, but a decision to close a chapter. They expressed gratitude towards their listeners for their unwavering support and their intention to make the final year a celebration of the past three decades.

Both say this is not the end to either of their broadcasting careers, but that they’re looking for something new.

Fans of the show were quick to express their shock and sadness over the news on social media, while ultimately thanking both hosts for being a part of their lives for so long. Listeners praised the humor, Southern spirit, and faith of Burgess and Bussey.

WZZK posted a tribute, saying, “As Rick & Bubba celebrate their final year on 104.7 WZZK and stations across the country, their success serves as a testament to the power of friendship, humor, authentic storytelling, and their faith in God. Through the highs and lows of life, they have remained steadfast followers of Christ while bringing joy and laughter to millions of listeners each day.”