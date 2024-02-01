FCC Gives Next Steps For 1,336 Low Power FM Applications

Would-be Low Power FM operators made the most of the FCC’s first LPFM filing window in a decade, with more than 1,300 applications submitted in December. Now the Media Bureau has released a Public Notice detailing its process for handling the applications.

This process includes the review of both singleton and mutually exclusive (MX) applications, the allowance of amendments and settlements, and the provision for filing petitions to deny.

Singleton applications that do not conflict with other submissions have been identified, with more than 700 being technically acceptable. These have been put on Public Notice as “accepted for filing,” initiating a 30-day period for petitions to deny. The majority of these Public Notices were released between January 2 and January 22.

For MX applications, which are applications that do not meet the minimum distance separation requirements, the Bureau will release Public Notices identifying the MX application groups. Applicants in these groups will have the opportunity to resolve conflicts through technical amendments, settlement agreements, or voluntary time-share agreements, after which the Commission will tentatively select the highest point total application(s) for grant.

As the amendment filing freeze imposed by the Bureau has been lifted, applicants may now file minor amendments but cannot make changes that would increase their comparative point total.

The Bureau will also assess petitions to deny filed against any singleton or tentative selectee application, followed by either the grant or dismissal of the application. If necessary, a successor tentative selectee may be identified.

More information can be found in the Public Notice.