Neuhoff Media To End Radio Ownership, Divests First Two Markets

After almost 70 years of operation, Neuhoff Media will divest its entire radio division, starting with the impending sale of its eight Decatur and Danville, IL signals. Champaign Multimedia Group has agreed to purchase the clusters and their digital news platforms.

This significant move includes stations WSOY-AM/FM, WCZQ, WDZ-AM, WDZQ, and the digital platform NowDecatur.com in Decatur, as well as WDAN-AM, WDNL, WRHK, and VermilionCountyFirst.com in Danville. The formal process for the ownership change is underway with an application filed with the Federal Communications Commission. Kalil & Co., Inc. served as the exclusive broker for the transaction.

Neuhoff family trustee Julian Hickman said, “We are proud of what broadcast ownership has meant to our family, our employees, and the markets we serve. Our grandfather, Roger Neuhoff, began his ownership in the business during the mid-1950s. He loved the broadcast industry and was proud of the way our radio and television stations served their local communities.”

Co-trustee Makena Neuhoff added, “We would like to thank the incredible teams of local broadcasters in Decatur and Danville. We are proud of their daily dedication to their listeners, clients, and communities.”

Outgoing Neuhoff Media President Mike Hulvey remarked, “We are pleased to see the iconic local media brands of Neuhoff Media’s Danville and Decatur markets all brought together through this historic transaction with the Champaign Multimedia Group. The next chapter for the Danville and Decatur radio stations and digital platforms will create something very special for each community.”

The news comes as Hulvey prepares to take charge of the Radio Advertising Bureau, following Erica Farber’s upcoming retirement in April.

Consultant Steve Wexler will continue as Neuhoff Media’s Interim CEO, posting on LinkedIn, “As interim CEO during this transition, I’m looking forward to helping Team Neuhoff write their next chapter. This is a team of committed, local broadcasters with a passion for the communities they serve, the local businesses they help and the fans who consume their content on-air and online.”

Details on the rest of the divestiture process are unannounced at this time. Neuhoff owns and operates 24 broadcast signals and several digital platforms across central Illinois and west central Indiana.