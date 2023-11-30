GKB’s Steve Wexler To Take Neuhoff’s Reins From Hulvey

As Mike Hulvey prepares to leave to lead the Radio Advertising Bureau, former Journal and Scripps broadcast executive and current Good Karma Brands Leadership Coach Steve Wexler will become his successor as Neuhoff Media’s Interim CEO in January.

Neuhoff operates 24 licensed radio stations across Illinois and Indiana, along with a digital services business and various local content platforms.

Hulvey has been an active member of the RAB Board of Directors since 2012. Of his departure from Neuhoff, he said, “It has been a tremendous honor to work with the Neuhoff family and our team of professionals for all these years. I can’t thank them enough for what we’ve done together. In so many ways, we’ve been able to make a real difference for our listeners, clients, and communities. What a blessing and a privilege it has been.”

Neuhoff family Trustees Julian Hickman and Makena Neuhoff commented, “We thank Mike for his many contributions during his more than 30 years as part of Neuhoff Media. Under his leadership, Mike has advanced the family mission of great local radio. We wish Mike all the best in his new role at the RAB and are thrilled to welcome Steve Wexler as Interim CEO.”

Wexler added, “I am thrilled for Mike and am honored to serve as interim CEO for this legendary company and look forward to working with the talented, committed team at Neuhoff during this transition.”