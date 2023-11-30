Erica Farber To Step Down As RAB President and CEO

After serving as Radio Advertising Bureau CEO for twelve years, Erica Farber has announced her impending departure from the organization. Neuhoff Media CEO Mike Hulvey will succeed Farber as the new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2024.

Farber, who will step down to explore other interests, will remain involved in RAB’s Rising Through the Ranks leadership development training and the National Radio Talent System. The announcement was made by Jeff Warshaw, Chair of the RAB Board and Founder/CEO of Connoisseur Media on Thursday, who said, “We thank Erica for her leadership over the past decade in helping to shape an organization that meets the needs of broadcasters today as well as for the future of the audio industry. She’s left an indelible imprint on the industry, and we can’t thank her enough for her commitment and passion to Radio. It’s been an honor and a privilege to work with her.”

During her tenure, Farber transformed the RAB into a comprehensive membership, business development, and training organization, while establishing robust relationships within the advertising industry.

Hulvey’s appointment is supported by the RAB Executive Committee and Board of Directors, reflecting his extensive experience in corporate management and local radio, as well as his deep understanding of the RAB and the broadcast industry’s needs. Previously serving as the Chair of the RAB Board, Hulvey has been recognized for his passion for the industry and his leadership skills.

A veteran in the radio industry, Hulvey started his career at age 14 and has held various prominent positions, including President and CEO of Neuhoff Media and President of the International Broadcasters Idea Bank. He has also served on the NAB Board of Directors and is a Wall of Fame inductee in Danville, Illinois.

On Hulvey’s hiring, Warshaw commented, “Mike is an excellent selection with the relevant skills and expertise to lead the RAB. He has an impressive track record in corporate management and local radio expertise. In addition, as a past chair of the RAB he has a clear understanding of the organization and what the broadcast industry requires from RAB. He has a tremendous passion for the industry which will serve us all well.”

Hulvey added, “I’m honored to take on this responsibility and lead the RAB. It’s a privilege to follow an amazing leader such as Erica Farber. I look forward to celebrating her in the coming months while we begin working with our dedicated team and board of directors in support of the mission of the RAB.”