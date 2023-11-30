SiriusXM To Play Ball With MLB Through 2028

SiriusXM and Major League Baseball have extended their broadcasting partnership for another five years, continuing a collaboration that began in 2005. This extension will allow SiriusXM to continue airing live play-by-play coverage of every regular and postseason MLB game.

The new deal securest the future of SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio channel, which offers year-round in-depth MLB talk and analysis. The channel will also broadcast live from the upcoming Baseball Winter Meetings in Nashville, TN, from December 3-6, with interviews and news on offseason developments. Listeners can access all MLB games in their cars and via the SiriusXM app. The app and vehicles equipped with SiriusXM’s latest 360L platform feature dedicated channels for each of the 30 MLB clubs.

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein said, “We’re very proud to continue Baseball’s rich history of reaching fans through their radios. Today, we’re delivering those fans the sounds of the game through SiriusXM’s state-of-the-art platforms in the car and on the SiriusXM app. Being able to hear their team’s announcers is important to fans, and no matter where you are listening from across North America, you’ll get access to every team’s broadcast for every game on SiriusXM. Couple this with the best daily talk and analysis of the game on the MLB Network Radio channel and SiriusXM is a must-have for baseball fans, and will be for years to come.”

MLB’s Executive Vice President of Media & Business Development Kenny Gersh added, “The collection of MLB game presentations and content that has developed through our extended relationship with SiriusXM has been a powerful asset in making our game more accessible to fans wherever they are. The sounds of Baseball are an important part of our story and we’re proud to continue to work with SiriusXM as they advance and grow the MLB streaming experience for fans on their platforms.”