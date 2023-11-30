EMF Executive Revamp Raises Pierce, Reynolds, and Davis

Educational Media Foundation, known for Christian radio networks K-LOVE and Air1, announced three additions to its Executive Leadership Team. David Pierce, Matt Reynolds, and Bethany Davis are joining the broadcaster as it moves its headquarters to Tennessee.

Pierce will serve as Chief Media Officer, overseeing K-LOVE and Air1, along with their music streaming platforms, video streaming platform K-LOVE On Demand, EMF’s podcasting platform AccessMore, and its publishing and film divisions. Pierce has been with EMF since 1991, and is making the step up to his new role from Chief Partnership Officer.

Matt Reynolds has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer. Since joining EMF in 2022, he led as Director of Financial Analysis and Treasury and Vice President of Finance. Before EMF, Reynolds spent six years in leadership capacities including CFO at Denison Ministries in Dallas.

Bethany Davis is a fresh addition to EMF as the Senior Vice President of Communications. Davis has worked as Senior Director of Communications at CoreCivic, Inc., with past roles at Varallo Public Relations and Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF-TV.

EMF CEO Todd Woods said, “We are excited to expand our executive leadership team with this group of outstanding professionals. The experience they bring to their respective roles, coupled with their dedication to our mission, will serve EMF well as we move forward into new seasons of growth.”