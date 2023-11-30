Spotify Wraps 2023 With List Of Top Podcasts

As Wrapped results flood social media, Spotify has released its list of the most popular podcasts for 2023. For the fourth consecutive year, The Joe Rogan Experience took global top podcast honors, followed by Call Her Daddy and Huberman Lab.

In its report, Spotify took plenty of opportunities to stress how its podcast listener base has grown to more than 100 million, a tenfold increase since 2019, and how there are now 5 million shows hosted on the streamer. Spotify has spent the year making podcast department cuts, both in staff and in costly deals with celebrities. The company has also let go of some platform-exclusivity contracts, allowing in-house content on Apple Podcasts and YouTube Music.

Despite the changes, Spotify’s Original and Licensed podcasts maintain a strong pull on the app, with eight out of the top 25 podcasts, including Serial Killers and Conspiracy Theories. In the US, that number is nine.

Top Podcasts Globally

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Huberman Lab anything goes with emma chamberlain On Purpose with Jay Shetty Crime Junkie This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von Serial Killers The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett TED Talks Daily

Top Podcasts in the US

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Crime Junkie This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von The Daily Huberman Lab Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard SmartLess Up First anything goes with emma chamberlain

Most Anticipated Global Podcast Launches by a US Creator

Hot Mess with Alix Earle What Now? with Trevor Noah Strike Force Five

Most Anticipated US Podcast Launches

Hot Mess with Alix Earle Strike Force Five The Deck Investigates