Dallas’ New Country Goes 15x For The Troops In Holiday Drive

Cumulus Media Dallas’ New Country 96.3 (KSCS) morning show hosts Hawkeye and Michelle Rodriguez put a stamp on their fifth annual “10,000 for the Troops” holiday card drive with a record-setting number, far above the amount suggested by the event title.

This campaign, which began on October 23, collected an impressive 152,869 cards, with more anticipated in the coming week. These cards will reach “high-risk” military units and individuals in remote locations or lacking support from home, thanks to a partnership with Fort Worth, TX-based nonprofit Support Our Soldiers. The collected cards will be dispatched in care packages in time for Christmas.

“We were overwhelmed with the response from our listeners. We were really hoping to receive 10,000 cards. To receive 15 times that many is inspiring,” shared Hawkeye and Rodriguez.

