B-Dub Tacks On Four More Affiliates With Skyview

Skyview Networks’ syndicated B-Dub Radio is expanding its reach to four new affiliate stations headed into 2024. The most recent additions expand to WBYZ in Baxley, GA, KUZZ in Bakersfield, CA, and WCEN in Visalia, CA. KBAY in San Jose is also expanding its schedule to weekdays, as is WFLS in Washington, DC.

Skyview Networks Director of Affiliate Syndication and Sales Ed Moloney said “B-Dub’s ability to generate dedicated listenership through his passion for country music is what makes him a leader in the country radio space. He delivers for every station, creating an elevated and energetic dynamic that is unique to B-Dub Radio.”

Bryan “B-Dub” Washington, added, “I’m excited to continue to grow ratings and revenue for our affiliates in 2024!”