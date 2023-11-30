Vanderpump Rules’ Rachel Leviss ‘Goes Rogue’ In New Podcast

Television personality Rachel Leviss is set to host a new podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, through iHeartPodcasts and Bethenny Frankel’s “Just B” Podcast Network. Premiering January 8, the podcast promises an intimate look into Leviss’s life and experiences.

Rachel Goes Rogue will feature Leviss sharing her personal journey through a year marked by public scrutiny. She intends to engage in open and candid conversations, discussing her experiences in reality TV, including her dating life and a mental health breakdown, along with her journey through intensive treatment.

Leviss stated, “With Rachel Goes Rogue, I will explore a spectrum of topics, mastering self-empowerment and navigating life’s challenges with grace and authenticity…I aspire to inspire, bring awareness to mental health issues and challenge the stigma surrounding treatment.”

Executive Producer Bethenny Frankel added, “We’re excited to bring ‘Rachel Goes Rogue’ to our listeners, offering a platform for Rachel to share her journey and connect with audiences in a meaningful way.”