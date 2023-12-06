LPFM Application Window Opens; FCC Warns To Not Miss It

After a month delay, the FCC is now accepting new low-power FM station construction permits for the first time in a decade. This window, initially set for November 1-8, is only open through December 13. The Media Bureau has also extended the hold on minor modification applications for both LPFM and FM translator stations until the end of the window

The FCC warns that the deadline for application submission is final, and any applications received outside of the established timeframe will not be considered.

Prospective applicants must file their proposals electronically using the FCC Form 2100, Schedule 318, through the Media Bureau’s Licensing and Management System (LMS). Submissions made outside the LMS, including paper filings, will not be accepted. Importantly, there is no fee associated with the LPFM Application. For additional details and guidance, applicants are directed to the FCC’s official website.

The delay was implemented following requests from LPFM advocates who sought more time to ensure broader participation and better coordination with other regulatory timelines. The Media Bureau acknowledged the importance of these considerations, stating, “We agree that it would serve the public interest to delay the LPFM filing window to provide adequate preparation time for applicants to this vital service.”