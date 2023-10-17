FCC Delays Long-Awaited Low-Power FM Application Window

The Federal Communications Commission Media Bureau has rescheduled the filing window for new low-power FM station construction permits. Originally slated to open for the first time in ten years from November 1 to November 8, the window has been pushed back to December 6 through December 13.

This decision comes after LPFM advocates requested a delay to allow for more participation and to align with other regulatory deadlines. In its announcement, the Media Bureau said, “Although it is the Commission’s general policy that extensions of time shall not be routinely granted, we find that it would serve the public interest to delay the LPFM filing window by several weeks to afford interested parties sufficient time to prepare applications for new construction permits for this important service.”

Alongside the rescheduled filing window, the freeze on minor modification applications for LPFM and FM translator stations has been extended until December 13. The Bureau emphasized that the application deadline will be strictly enforced; applications filed outside of the specified window will be automatically dismissed. The “snap shot” date for comparing applications has also been adjusted to match the new deadline.

To apply, interested parties must electronically submit an FCC Form 2100, Schedule 318, also known as a Low Power FM Station Construction Permit Application, through the Media Bureau’s Licensing and Management System. Applications submitted outside the LMS system, including those filed on paper, will be dismissed. No filing fee is required for the LPFM Application. More information can be found on the FCC site.