KQED’s ‘Sold Out’ Season 3 Sees Housing Meet Climate Crisis

The increasing severity of climate events, coupled with a growing housing crisis, is the focus of the third season of KQED’s podcast SOLD OUT: Rethinking Housing in America. Hosted by KQED Housing Reporter Erin Baldassari, the series delves into the complex relationship between climate change and housing affordability.

The season premiere recounts the ordeal of the Escutias, a family forced to seek higher ground after a levee breach along the Monterey California coast. Subsequent episodes will cover topics ranging from the overlap of homelessness and climate change to the pros and cons of transit-oriented housing.

The series aims to challenge prevailing notions about housing and lifestyle choices in the face of climate challenges. It brings together insights from climate reporters like Ezra David Romero, Laura Klivens, and Danielle Venton, as well as housing reporters Vanessa Rancaño and Adhiti Bandlamudi. The show is edited by Erika Kelly and Kevin Stark, with Jen Chien serving as a contributing editor.

New episodes will be released every Monday until November 20.