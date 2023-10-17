Spotify Opening Dedicated In-App Artist Merch Shopping Hub

After 2022’s Spotify Wrapped event led to the highest-grossing week for artist merch sales in the company’s history, the streamer is adding a dedicated Merch Hub to its app. The hub will feature personalized recommendations based on users’ listening history.

Prior to this update, Spotify users had to navigate through individual artist profiles, Now Playing views, and release pages to find merchandise. The new hub consolidates all these into a single location, with all purchases processed through the artist’s Spotify store, in collaboration with Shopify.

The Merch Hub announcement also teased more features in the pipeline for this year’s Wrapped. This news comes ahead of the expected launch of Spotify’s new “Supremium” subscription tier, priced at $19.99 per month, which is expected to offer a range of advanced features.

Spotify has spent the last quarter trying new ways to achieve profitability and monetize its audience after a dismal first half of 2023, notably marked by failings across the podcast division. The company’s Q3 earnings will be released on October 24.