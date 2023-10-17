Allen Stiles Joins Chris Watkins For Middays At Sactown Sports

Bonneville Sacramento’s Sactown Sports 1140 (KHTK-AM) is set to launch a new midday show, Stiles and Watkins, starting on October 26.

The program features Allen Stiles and Chris Watkins. Stiles is a former contributor to Audacy’s 95.7 The Game (KGMZ) in San Francisco and TuneIn. On the other hand, Chris Watkins already has an eight-year-long presence at Sactown Sports, hosting middays on Chris & Co., since July.

Bonneville Sacramento SVP/Market Manager Steve Cottingim said, “The energy, enthusiasm, and fresh perspective that Stiles and Watkins bring to Sactown Sports is simply infectious. And as the Sacramento Kings season begins, the addition of this new show again highlights our commitment to Sacramento sports.”

Stiles and Watkins rounds out recent changes to KHTK’s lineup, after welcoming back previous morning show host Kevin Gleason. Gleason moves from middays to afternoons for The Drive Guys. Gleason joins Kyle Draper, the Sacramento Kings Pre and Postgame Host on NBC Sports California.