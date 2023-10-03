Gleason and Draper Kit Up For PM Drive At Bonneville Sacramento

Bonneville Sacramento’s Sactown Sports 1140 (KHTK-AM) is set to launch a new afternoon show, The Drive Guys, hosted by Kevin Gleason and Kyle Draper. The show will air starting Wednesday, October 4. Kevin Gleason, a staple in the Sacramento sports community for 40 years, recently returned to Sactown Sports for middays.

Gleason was previously a part of the Rise Guys morning show from 1999-2011. Draper, on the other hand, was formerly an Anchor/Host at NBC Sports Boston. Kyle Draper is known for his role as the Sacramento Kings Pre and Postgame Host on NBC Sports California.

Bonneville Sacramento SVP/Market Manager Steve Cottingim said, “Kevin has been a fabric in the Sacramento community for four decades now and pairing him with Kyle Draper who is a familiar voice to our listeners through the Sacramento Kings broadcast just highlights our commitment to Sacramento sports.”