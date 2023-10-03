Christian, Caballero Among 2023 Radio HoF Legends Inductees

The Museum of Broadcast Communications has unveiled the list of 12 posthumous Legends of Radio inductees for the 2023 Radio Hall of Fame. These inductees are celebrated for their exceptional contributions to the radio industry, spanning roles from on-air personalities to executives.

Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chair Kraig T. Kitchin stated, “It’s heartfelt recognition to see these individuals and their career contributions to the radio industry recognized with this induction. They’ve made a forever impact on the audiences and businesses they interacted with and for that, we’re grateful.”

Co-Chair Dennis Green commented, “Gone but never forgotten, these Legends of the radio industry deserve to be recognized as Hall of Famers and it is an honor to induct them to the Radio Hall of Fame. From programmers to talent to executives, these individuals are the best of the best.”

This year’s Legends of Radio are:

Bob Grant – On-Air Personality

– On-Air Personality Dave Robbins – Programming Executive

– Programming Executive Ed Christian – Executive

– Executive Eduardo Caballero – Executive

– Executive Jack “The Rapper” Gibson – On-Air Personality / Writer

– On-Air Personality / Writer Joe “Butterball” Tamburro – Programming Executive

– Programming Executive Long John Nebel – On-Air Personality

– On-Air Personality Marty Glickman – Play-by-Play Host / Executive

– Play-by-Play Host / Executive Mary Turner – On-Air Personality

– On-Air Personality Steve Rivers – Programming Executive

Programming Executive Terry Dorsey – On-Air Personality

On-Air Personality Tom Rounds – Executive

The induction ceremony for the 2023 Hall of Fame class will be held Thursday, November 2nd, at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City. 2022 Radio Hall of Fame Inductee, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.