So Your Client Wants To Do More Billboards…

(By Chris Stonick) Unless you live and work in Maine, Vermont, Alaska, or Hawaii (the 4 states that prohibit them), you’re likely seeing a lot of ads on billboards. Want to destroy the idea of billboard recruitment? Me too, so I do it all the time.

According to billboard experts, you should have no more than seven words on a billboard. Now, I think I’m a pretty good copywriter, but I can’t write a great ad in seven words or less. Radio allows you to tell a story… or stories!

Here’s the visual I use all the time – feel free to steal. With the amount of words you can get in one sixty-second radio ad, you’d have to buy 26 billboards back to back to back to back ETC. This is a powerful mental image! Use it to take down billboards!

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email.