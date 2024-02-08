Rick & Bubba’s Rick Burgess To Launch Solo Radio Show In 2025

One week after the announcement that the popular syndicated Rick & Bubba Show will conclude at the end of the year, co-host Rick Burgess is going to start his own solo program, according to Syndicated Solutions, Inc. founder and President Robert Carey.

SSI says Rick & Bubba is, “In the process of being transitioned into The Rick Burgess Show.” In addition to the reveal, an official website has been established bearing only a new logo and the message, “Coming in 2025.”

The reveal comes as SSI celebrates its 25th anniversary. Since its beginning in February 1999, SSI has held a portfolio of notable radio programming including Rick & Bubba, StarTalk Radio Show with Neil deGrasse Tyson, and The Style Minute with Daisy Fuentes.

In a retrospective, Carey said, “I’m beyond thankful for the many blessings and good fortune that we’ve experienced – while providing a good livelihood for so many members of the SSI team, affiliated personnel, show partners, sponsors and others. Running an independent syndication firm for 25 years – in a business that has seen significant change – has required us to consistently outwork the pack, and the independence it’s provided is something we’re all very thankful for and proud of.”

That’s when Carey added, “Collectively, the SSI team and I look forward to the new chapters ahead and future milestone celebrations for the company, as well as bringing the country the next big morning show that is going to be special – The Rick Burgess Show.”

Burgess and Bill “Bubba” Bussey’s announcement on February 1 garnered national attention and an outpouring of fan support, gratitude, and sadness. Despite Burgess’ continuation, Bussey previously said, “We are all fine here. We are friends. We will remain friends. There’s nothing bad here. This is just where we are, and it’s been a wonderful long run, and it had to end sometime. And this is the time.”

The duo have been on the air in Alabama for the past thirty years, with syndication across more than 60 stations in the US.

At this time, there is no further information about The Rick Burgess Show or whether any other Rick & Bubba Show supporting cast members will be part of the new program.