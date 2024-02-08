Coming February 19: Radio Ink’s Cover Interview With Jelly Roll

From battling addiction to achieving worldwide, cross-genre success, it’s impossible not to root for Country music’s newest superstar, Jelly Roll. He is one of the past year’s biggest breakthrough artists of the past year picking two Grammy nominations, the CMA Award for Best New Artist, and three CMT Awards, and now he will grace the February cover of Radio Ink.

In a heartfelt interview, Jelly Roll talks about his past, influences, and where he’s headed – as well as his lifelong love of radio.

Radio Ink asked about the emotional viral video Jelly took when he heard himself on the radio for the first time.

“It was incredible, and I will never forget it. I was driving home from a shoot, and it was late at night. I was riding in complete silence, and I turned the radio up just enough to have it as background and I was hitting the scan button. I heard this lady go, ‘This next guy is a local kid,’ and I was in Nashville, and I was like, ‘Oh f__ this might be me.’ I was so excited, and she said he was born in Antioch, TN.”

“I was losing my s__ in my car. It was like when you crack the window and you want just enough radio that you can hear what’s happening but not be overwhelmed by it. It was that moment.”

