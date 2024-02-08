Edison: Radio Again Gave Ground To Streaming Services In Q4

As its Share of Ear study enters its tenth year, Edison Research is giving a first look at its Q4 survey results. Each quarter, Edison asks participants how much time they spend on different audio platforms – at the end of 2023, radio was still in charge, but it lost ground.

The Share of Ear Audio Dial shows that Americans aged 13 and older spent 36% of their daily listening time with over-the-air radio and AM/FM streams, which fell a percentage point since Q3. This was the second percentage point lost in 2023, with an equal drop from Q1 to Q2.

The majority of this listening, constituting 31 percentage points, is attributed to traditional over-the-air signals.

Conversely, Streaming Music saw an increase, reaching a 20% share of daily listening time for the first time. This includes services like Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music. As streaming platforms grow, the share of owned music, which includes physical formats such as CDs and vinyl, an well as personal digital files, decreased by one point.

All other categories, including YouTube and podcasts, remained constant from their Q3 results.

While radio still commands more listening time than Streaming and YouTube combined, the margin has fallen within two percentage points.

To celebrate the ten-year milestone for Share of Ear, Edison Research is teasing special reports on the changes in audio consumption over this past dynamic decade. These reports are anticipated to provide valuable views into how Americans’ listening habits have transformed, offering a reflective look at the trends that have shaped the audio space while hopefully gleaning strategy for the future.