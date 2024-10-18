Blast From The Past: Bryan Thomas, 1975

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Bryan Thomas at WBOW-AM in Terre Haute, IN, circa 1975.

Known as “The Rock of Indiana,” WBOW was consulted by the legendary Bud Connell.

Bryan tells Radio Ink, “After a lengthy career in Top 40, Oldies, AC, and Country, I decided to only partially hang up the headsets. In 2023, I created Thomas/Nelson Media and Wayback Saturday Night which is carried on several stations in the west central Indiana/eastern Illinois area and available for national syndication.”

Thanks, Bryan! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.