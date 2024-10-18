FCC Reveals Tentative LPFM Selectees From 1,300 Applications

Almost one year after the FCC opened the Low Power FM application window for the first time in a decade, the Commission has announced the tentative selectees from 93 groups of mutually exclusive applications for new station construction permits.

The FCC’s Media Bureau extended the filing window – which opened on December 6 – for low-power FM construction permits by two days to December 15, after technical issues prompted a request from LPFM advocates. This came after a month-long delay pushed the window outside of November.

Initially, the window was set to close on December 13. In February, a public notice reported more than 1,300 applications were submitted.

The selection process was based on a point system, with the FCC designating the applicant with the highest point total in each group as the tentative selected. The eight-page document lists all the tentative selectees in bold.

A 30-day period started on October 16 for submitting petitions to deny the tentative selections. Additionally, a 90-day period is open for filing voluntary time-share proposals and a 60-day window is available for filing major change amendments.