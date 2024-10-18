Villafañe, Trask, Wharton To Discuss Main Street Radio At Forecast

Radio Ink‘s Forecast 2025 will see the return of Main Street Media: Where Local Broadcast Survives & Thrives, discussing the insights, challenges, and strategies of small and independent broadcast station owners and executives.

The event, taking place at the Harvard Club in Manhattan on November 13, will feature for NAB EVP of Communications Dennis Wharton in conversation with Nueva Network and Costa Media Founder/Managing Partner/CEO Jose Villafañe, BK Media Solutions/Southern Indiana Radio Network Owner Kelly Trask, Circle City Broadcasting Owner, President & CEO DuJuan McCoy, and WFMZ-TV & WDPN-TV President/GM Barry Fisher.

These broadcasters, known for their entrepreneurial spirit and deep commitment to community service, often face challenges in a consolidating industry but consistently deliver results that exceed expectations. For those interested in learning how they succeed, Forecast 2025 will offer a unique opportunity to hear directly from visionary leaders in the industry.

Wharton commented, “The world loves an underdog, and that’s especially true in the consolidating communications world. Join us at Forecast for a discussion among four successful independent radio and TV broadcasters on their unique challenges and ‘break the mold’ business strategies that set them apart from larger market group operators.”

Villafañe told Radio Ink, “While I have been a media executive for 27 years, I have only been on the ownership side for the last three years. Having radio properties in both Boston and DC has been a great challenge, but has come with great rewards. I look forward to Forecast, visiting with other broadcasters, and sharing best practices for our radio group.”

Celebrating 22 years in 2024, Forecast is an annual industry financial conference at the Harvard Club in New York City. The only conference of its kind, the event gathers owners, CFOs, group executives, managers, and Wall Street analysts to discuss conditions and predictions for the coming year.

Forecast 2025 – scheduled for November 13 – is the premier event for broadcast executives, financial analysts, and media leaders, offering a comprehensive view of the industry’s future. For more information, visit the event site. Early Bird discount pricing is still available.